LOOK: Philippines launches commemorative Year of the Tiger stamps

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) was set to launch on Monday commemorative Year of the Tiger stamps.

This is to mark the celebration of Chinese New Year at Seascape Village in Pasay City.

Stamps, souvenir sheets, and official first-day covers of “New Year 2022: Year of the Tiger Stamps” will be available at the Philatelic Counter of the Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila and the stamp may also be purchased during the launch, which starts 4 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Stamp series on world-renowned Filipinos launched in PH

“We wish the Chinese community peace, prosperity and love,” Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said, adding,

“This event will also give an opportunity for Chinese-Filipinos and Filipinos to enjoy and appreciate this celebration in a simple ceremony. I understand that some of the festivities in Manila were postponed for the second time this year due to the threat of the coronavirus.”

The Chinese Lunar New Year begins on February 1 and the water tiger is the third of the 12 zodiac animal signs in the Chinese astrology while the last Water Tiger year was in 1962.

Other recent Tiger years are 2010, metal; 1986, fire; and 1998, earth.

