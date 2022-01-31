Latest News

UAE Civil Aviation: Intercepted ballistic missile has no impact on air traffic

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the air traffic movement in the country remains business as usual and all flights are operating well.

The GCAA remark comes after the Ministry of Defense (MoD) revealed that it has intercepted and destroyed another ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebel from Yemen. 

In a statement on Monday, the GCAA affirmed said: ”There is no impact on flights and airports resulting from the interception of the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on the country.”

 A video of the successful destruction of the missile platform and launch site in Al-Jawf, Yemen was released by the MoD.

The MoD affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats”, and that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks”.

