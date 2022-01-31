Dubai’s RTA updates taxi fare for peak timing during weekends

Peak timing for the taxi fare in Dubai was updated after a change in the weekend.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, said it has adjusted the peak timings for the taxi fare.

“RTA would like to inform you about the adjustment of peak times for taxis in Dubai in accordance with the decision to change the days of the weekend. You can book online during the mentioned times for an easy and comfortable journey,” it said in a tweet.

From January 1, 2022, the UAE changed its workweek from Sunday-Thursday to Monday till mid-Friday in line with most of the other countries around the world and this was applicable at both the federal and the local levels.

Public sector entities revised their service timings and charges in line with the demand for their services from the public.

The RTA announced that AED 12 fare will be applicable from 8:00 am to 1:00 am and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm during Monday till Thursday and on Fridays, the peak fare will apply from 8:00 am till 10:00 am and 4:00 pm till 12:00 pm. On Saturday-Sunday weekend, peak hours are from 4:00 pm to 12:00 pm.

RTA earlier announced that Red and Green Lines would operate from Monday to Thursday from 5:00 am to 1:15 am and on Friday and Saturday, the Metro lines shall operate from 5:00 am to 2:15 am. On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8:00 am to 1:15 am.

Service hours for tram are from Monday to Saturday from 6:00 am to 1:00 am and on Sundays, the tram is in service from 9:00 am to 1a:00 m.

Parking is free on Fridays and public holidays.