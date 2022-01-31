Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Baguio to administer booster shots to tourists from January 31-February 5

The city government of Baguio will start administering booster shots to tourists starting January 31 to February 5.

The vaccination will be held from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM in different venues:

• SM Baguio 1 Parking: Jan. 31, Feb. 2 and 5
• Baguio Country Club Cordillera Hall: Feb. 1
• University of Baguio Gymnasium: Feb. 3 and 4

Those who will get vaccinated must present their QR codes from the Baguio local government unit and vaccination cards.

Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong said that they are now seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases in the city.

In a GMA News report, some 72,000 Baguio residents have been given booster shots.

