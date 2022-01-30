Phivolcs records series of ‘phreatomagmatic bursts’ over Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded eight phreatomagmatic bursts on Saturday.

The bursts happened when water interacted with magma. The weak explosions happened between 1:18PM and 9:57PM.

“These events were very short-lived, lasting only 10 seconds to two minutes and produced only traces in the seismic record but were accompanied by distinct infrasound signals,” Phivolcs said in its advisory.

The volcano is still under Alert Level 2 which means gas-driven explosions and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas are expected within the permanent danger zone.