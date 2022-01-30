Pacquiao believes more jobs will reduce PH crime rate

Senator and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao reiterates that creating more jobs will decrease the number of crimes in the country.

In a DZRH presidential interview, Pacquiao shared some of his insights on how to address the country’s social problems through his ’22 Rounds Priority’.

“Kasama po iyan sa ating ’22 Rounds Priority Agenda’ ‘yung pagtaas ng sahod sa private and public. Yung tinitingnan ko dito ay P50,000 minimum na sahod. Ang gagawin natin ay across the board yung salary standardization. ‘Yung hindi lang dito sa Manila mataas, kundi pati sa probinsiya. ‘Yan ay magkakaroon ng malaking adjustment at tulong sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi naman ma-aagrabyado ang mga negosyante natin dahil gagawin natin ng adjustment. Ang gobyerno ang mag-aadjust hindi ang mga tao,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao is also not in favor of privatizing government assets.

“I-develop natin, for example katulad nitong The Fort, Taguig. Iyan pag-aari ng gobyerno dati pero ibinenta na yan. Kung partnership yan, government atsaka private, magkano ang [iniincome] kinikita ng gobyerno taon-taon? Ang importamte kasi dito tumaas ang revenue income ng ating gobyerno. Pag tumaas nay an, macover na nya yung annual budget, saka mo na ibaba unti-unti yung taxes,” he added.

The boxer turned lawmaker also shared his position in the West Philippine Sea. The senator said that he will welcome more countries and nations to talk about ways it can be resolved by peaceful means.