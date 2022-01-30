Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pacquiao believes more jobs will reduce PH crime rate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

Senator and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao reiterates that creating more jobs will decrease the number of crimes in the country.

In a DZRH presidential interview, Pacquiao shared some of his insights on how to address the country’s social problems through his ’22 Rounds Priority’.

“Kasama po iyan sa ating ’22 Rounds Priority Agenda’ ‘yung pagtaas ng sahod sa private and public. Yung tinitingnan ko dito ay P50,000 minimum na sahod. Ang gagawin natin ay across the board yung salary standardization. ‘Yung hindi lang dito sa Manila mataas, kundi pati sa probinsiya. ‘Yan ay magkakaroon ng malaking adjustment at tulong sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi naman ma-aagrabyado ang mga negosyante natin dahil gagawin natin ng adjustment. Ang gobyerno ang mag-aadjust hindi ang mga tao,” Pacquiao said.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao vows to invite 10 billionaires to invest in PH, ease business laws if elected as President

Pacquiao is also not in favor of privatizing government assets.

“I-develop natin, for example katulad nitong The Fort, Taguig. Iyan pag-aari ng gobyerno dati pero ibinenta na yan. Kung partnership yan, government atsaka private, magkano ang [iniincome] kinikita ng gobyerno taon-taon? Ang importamte kasi dito tumaas ang revenue income ng ating gobyerno. Pag tumaas nay an, macover na nya yung annual budget, saka mo na ibaba unti-unti yung taxes,” he added.

The boxer turned lawmaker also shared his position in the West Philippine Sea. The senator said that he will welcome more countries and nations to talk about ways it can be resolved by peaceful means.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

lacson senate website

Lacson to welcome Duterte’s possible endorsement

20 seconds ago
Philippine Embassy UAE

PH joins UAE’s call to promote awareness on Neglected Tropical Diseases

6 mins ago
phreatomagmatic bursts over Taal Volcano Taal volcano from the satellite on 27 January (image: Sentinel 2)

Phivolcs records series of ‘phreatomagmatic bursts’ over Taal Volcano

9 mins ago
coronavirus philippines covid 19 5

Expert projects PH COVID-19 cases may return to pre-surge levels in February 2022

17 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button