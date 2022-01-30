Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man offered AED 20 to assist in robbery gets two-year jail in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to two years in prison for assisting in a robbery.

After the sentence, Court ordered his deportation for being guilty of helping fugitives rob two passers-by in exchange for AED 20.

The victim said he had gone to a supermarket in Jebel Ali Industrial Area with his friend, when a number of people gathered around them, immobilised them and threw them to the ground and robbers stole AED 300 from the victim and AED 400 from his friend.

The police caught the accused while he was attempting to flee, but his colleagues managed to escape and in the Court, the defendant confessed to the crime and said the other fugitives had asked him to help with the robbery in exchange for just AED 20.

The two victims had been robbed by a group of people who were sitting on the street and all of them fled except the accused.

