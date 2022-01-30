Lacson to welcome Duterte’s possible endorsement

Senator and presidential aspirant Panfilo Ping Lacson will welcome any endorsement coming from President Rodrigo Duterte in the 2022 elections.

Lacson said that an endorsement does not mean that he is accepting Duterte’s policies but an endorsement from a popular president will boost his presidency.

“An endorsement from a very popular president? But if you are anointed it doesn’t mean that you will embrace hook, line and sinker kung ano ang policies di ba? Any endorsement especially one coming from a very popular president,” he said in an interview with Manila Bulletin.

“Yeah of course. ‘Pag tinanggihan mo, parang napaka-arrogant mo naman di ba? Any endorsement not just from the president, especially from the president, but not just from the president. ‘Pag ka ikaw tumatakbong maski anong position, huwag lang sa demonyo, tatanggapin mo ang endorsement,” Lacson added.

The senator said that he is willing to continue Duterte’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ project and his war on drugs.

Lacson is also willing to support mandatory ROTC for the youth.

“Mas mainam na iyong mga kabataan natin parang iba iyong sense ng patriotism na nararamdaman mo ‘pag ka naka-uniporme ka. Speaking from experience actually,” he added.