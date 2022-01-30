French Embassy in PH accepts applications scholarship programs

The French Embassy in the Philippines has started accepting applications for the PhilFrance Scholarship program and PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship program for academic year 2022-2023.

Filipinos aspiring to study in France can now apply for scholarships offered by the European country’s government as the PhilFrance scholarship is awarded to qualified candidates who intend to pursue a master’s degree in all academic disciplines taught at any public or private French higher education institution.

RELATED STORY: 65 Filipino scholars bag Europe’s Erasmus+ scholarships

Authorities said the awardees will be granted “boursier du gouvernement français” (French government scholar) status, and will be given the benefits of tution subsidy, one round trip ticket from Manila to France, exemption from visa application fees, monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies, health care package and priority access to public student accommodations

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship Program aims to encourage Filipinos to pursue a master’s or doctorate degree in French public universities and is jointly administered by the French Embassy and the Department of Science and Technology’s Science Education Institute.

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship Program prioritizes the fields of Agriculture, Bioengineering, Bioinformatics (Medical), Biological Sciences, Climate Change, Forestry, Health and Medical Research, Material Sciences, Medical Chemistry, Natural Resources and Environment, Nuclear Application on Health, Nuclear Medicine, Veterinary Sciences and Virology.

READ ON: Filipino students in UAE win over 90 medals from World Scholar’s Cup in Yale University

Awardees of the PhilFrance-DOST scholarship are also granted boursier du gouvernement français status, to get benefits of exemption from public university registration fees, one round trip ticket from Manila to France, exemption from visa application fees, monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies, relocation allowance, coverage of pre-travel expenses, health care package and priority access to public student accommodations

The embassy said that the selected candidates of the PhilFrance-DOST scholarship must return to the Philippines immediately after completing their degree “to render return service or a period equivalent to twice the length of time that they spent in France for their degree.”

Aspiring scholars must submit their applications through the PhilFrance Scholarships website no later than April 4, 2022, at 12 noon and since 2016, the PhilFrance Scholarship program has funded the studies of over 65 Filipinos who have been able to pursue their graduate degrees in various fields.