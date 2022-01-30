Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expert projects PH COVID-19 cases may return to pre-surge levels in February 2022

A group of experts project that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may return to pre-surge levels beginning February or March.

“In terms of projections, we hope na baka third week of Feb sa March, bumaba ito. Hinihintay lang kasi natin ‘yong provinces,” Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines (UP) Pandemic Response Team said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The group of experts say that the epicenter of the virus which is Metro Manila is now showing declining numbers.

“‘Yong provinces ‘yong nagiging bulk ngayon nitong 17,000 na ito,” Rabajante added.

But despite declining cases, the daily attack rate and positivity rate in some cities remain high.

“Ibig sabihin, declining phase sila but still we need to be careful kasi marami pa ring kaso na lumalabas,” he said.

“Siguro maraming tao na ‘yong lumalabas sa bahay kasi nag-peak na tayo noong mid-January. So siguro from that time, maraming tao na ang gumaling,” the expert explained.

