Abu Dhabi non-Muslim Court finalizes divorce cases in a day

A new Abu Dhabi non-Muslim Court is finalizing divorce cases in a day.

It took just one day for an American woman in Abu Dhabi to attend court with her soon-to-be ex-husband and receive a message that her divorce had been finalized.

The court date had been booked only 10 days previously and Kate Scully, 35, a mother of two, was one of the first people to go through the new court system, which was announced in November. She was married for about 10 years at the time of her split.

Scully stated that the hearing took 10 minutes and the text message confirming it had been processed was received later that day.

The court deals with cases of marriage, custody, divorce, paternity, inheritance and personal status for non-Muslim residents.

Spouses have the right to divorce without needing to prove harm was done in the marriage, or going through any lengthy mediation process and when it comes to the children, joint and equal custody is automatically granted to parents after divorce, with procedures in place to settle disputes.