Traces of “Omicron” variant linger on surfaces for nearly 200 hours – study

Scientists from Kyoto University of Medicine have come up with an explanation for how quickly the omicron is spreading.

The study published on Biorxiv showed that one of the reasons for the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is due to its capability to linger on some surfaces for up to nearly 200 hours if left unsanitized, as per reports from Reuters.

And they discovered that Omicron can live longer than previous strains of the Corona virus on plastic surfaces and human skin. During this time, Omicron is still capable of transmitting infection.

While the original strain (SARS-CoV-2) can survive on plastic surfaces within 56 hours, Omicron can survive for 191.3 hours.

The original strain can stay on human skin for 8.6 hours, compared to 21.1 hours for Omicron.

