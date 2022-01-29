Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Dubai Police Air Service rescues woman in critical condition despite weather disturbances

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

The Dubai Police Air Service, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, intervened to save an Indian patient in her thirties by transferring her from a resort in the heart of the sea to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

A dedicated rescue team reached the patient in time, despite complex weather circumstances that prevented marine rescue teams from reaching her.

Colonel Pilot Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director of the Air Wing Center, said that a report was received to the Command and Control Center, stating that there is a patient in a resort located in the World Islands, and that maritime rescue teams are unable to reach it due to bad weather conditions, low visibility to less than 1500 meters, and altitude Wind speed to 40 knots, which led to great turbulence in the sea waves.

He added that as soon as the report was received, a plane, including paramedics, moved from the Air Wing Center from Al Maktoum International Airport, and the patient was transferred, and her condition was confirmed at Rashid Hospital.

