10 latest updates about Al Hosn App you need to know

Through 10 questions and answers, the public can now know the latest updates of the “Al Hosn” application, which allows them to know the latest developments of “Covid 19” among its users in the UAE. And how can individuals maintain their green traffic condition and return it later in the event of infection with “Covid 19”.

How do I get a green pass?

The green pass appears for fully vaccinated individuals who have a negative nasal swab test result within 14 days. The second dose of the vaccine must be obtained in order to be considered fully vaccinated. If you had the second dose of the vaccine more than 6 months ago, you should get the booster. You can get the booster dose within 30 days.

２. Do I need a booster to enter Abu Dhabi?

To enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, you must either have a green status on your Al-Hosn application, or you must have a negative nasal swab test result valid for at least 96 hours. The green state appears for fully vaccinated individuals – who should have gotten two initial doses plus the booster dose.

３. Why is my vaccination/result not showing on the Al-Hosn app?

Please note that the Al-Hosn application reflects the data provided by health care centers and government agencies only, so the Al Hosn App itself will not be able to provide the required assistance and you must contact the center where the vaccination was taken or the nasal swab test was done to solve the problem.

４. Why is my case still red after a nasal swab test and a negative result?

Please note that to get the green status after a positive result for the “Covid 19” virus, two negative results of the nasal swab test must be obtained 24 hours apart. In addition to full vaccination.

How can I get the green status after getting the red status?

How can I book a booster appointment?

Please contact the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, or the Ministry of Health and Prevention for other emirates for further clarification and information.

７. My vaccination date is incorrect in the Al-Hosn app, how can I fix this problem?

Please contact the center where the vaccine was taken and ask them to send the updated information to the Al Hosn app. Then please delete the application and download it again after the information is updated.

I have an overdose that I did not get on the Al-Hosn app, how can I fix this problem?

Please contact the center where the vaccine was taken and ask them to send the updated information to the Al Hosn app. Then please delete the application and download it again after the information is updated.

How can I add my vaccination obtained outside the country to the Al-Hosn app?

Please note that the procedures are the same for both residents and visitors with vaccination certificates abroad. Please upload the vaccination certificate obtained in another country on the Al-Hosn application by following the following steps:

First: Before departure, visitors must register in the “Arrivals Registration” section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship application.

Second: Complete the check-in form and upload the International Certificate of Vaccination. Visitors will receive a text message containing a link to download the Al Hosn app.

And third: upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a unified identification number (UID) either at the airport or through the ICA application or website.

Fourth, visitors will need to download and register with the Al Hosn app, using the UID and phone number used to register the ICA or when performing a PCR check in the country.

Can I add the result of a nasal swab test that was done outside the country to the Al Hosn app?

If you had a nasal swab test inside the UAE, please contact the health center where the nasal swab test was performed to report your missing or incorrect result. If the nasal swab examination was performed outside the UAE, please contact the ICA call center to report the missing or incorrect international nasal swab examination report.