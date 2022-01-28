UAE announces 2,545 new COVID-19 cases, 1,320 recoveries, 2 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 2,545 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 838,384.

The infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,234.

It also noted that an additional 1,320 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 774,043.

Over the past 24 hours, 490,562 additional COVID-19 tests have been processed.

MoHAP stressed that it aims to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of COVID-19 cases and carry out the necessary treatment.