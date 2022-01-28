Dubai Police call on residents to help identify dead man

The Dubai Police General Command has called on members of the public to help identify a dead man.

He was found in an area under the jurisdiction of the Bur Dubai Police Station. No identification document was found on him.

Dubai Police said the man, who has African features, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology to be examined, in order to ascertain the cause of his death.

As of this posting, no one has filed a missing report on the dead man.

Whoever has any information about him can call the Bur Dubai Police Station hotline at 901.