Abu Dhabi registers 45,000 tailgating violations 

Not leaving enough safe gap between vehicles in Abu Dhabi resulted in over 45,000 fines in 2021.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) warned that tailgating or failure to leave a sufficient gap can lead to fatal accidents. 

This count is measured as a “three-second gap” (counting slowly “one one thousand”, “two one thousand” to “three one thousand”) under normal road and weather conditions, and a “five-second gap” during low visibility situations.

An accident caused by not leaving sufficient distance could lead to the seizure of vehicles and a fine of AED 5,000.

Authorities said if this fine is not paid within three months, the vehicle will be transferred to a public auction yard.

