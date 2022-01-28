Latest News

11,565 drivers fined for ‘sudden stop’ mishaps in Dubai

Dubai Police booked as many as 11,565 violations for stopping abruptly in the middle of the road.

This traffic violation also led to 11 accidents and caused eight deaths and 21 injuries last year.

image 1

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, warned that sudden stopping may cost lives and limbs, stressing the need to turn on the hazard lights, and stopping only at roads’ hard shoulders, as well as placing a warning triangle.

The traffic violation awaits a fine of AED 1,000, in addition to six traffic points.

