RT-PCR test results via SMS not accepted in Dubai

Passengers traveling to Dubai are reminded that RT-PCR test certificates on SMS will not be accepted.

A negative COVID‑19 RT‑PCR test certificate taken no more than 72 hours before departure is required for all passengers arriving in Dubai.

According to an updated travel requirement on the Emirates airline website: “The certificate must be a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test. Other test certificates including antibody tests, NHS COVID‑19 Test certificates, COVID‑19 Rapid PCR tests and home testing kits are not accepted in Dubai. Self‑testing/Self‑administered PCR test results will not be accepted.”

Both official printed and digital certificates in English or Arabic will be accepted.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving in Dubai from the following countries the Philippines and other territories below will be required to take another COVID‑19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International:

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, India, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Passengers must remain in their residence until they receive the test result.

“If the test result is positive, you will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority guidelines,” said the Emirates advisory.