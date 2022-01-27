Pfizer, BioNTech begin clinical trials for Omicron vaccine 

Pfizer and BioNTech have started the first clinical study to test a vaccine specifically designed for the Omicron variant.

The two pharma companies said the trials will test the safety, tolerability and efficacy of its candidate vaccine against the new COVID-19 variant.

The clinical trials will include about 1,420 people, who will be divided into three groups. The first group will include 600 people who, during the 90 to 180 days preceding the study, were already inoculated with the two doses of the current vaccine. They will one or two doses of the Omicron vaccine during the trials.

As for the second group, which will include approximately the same number, they will receive either a booster dose of the original vaccine.

The third group will include about 200 people who have not yet received an anti-COVID vaccine and have not yet been infected with Corona. During the study, they will receive three doses of the Omicron vaccine.

“The study is part of our scientific approach to developing a vaccine that provides similar protection against Omicron, as we observed with previous mutant, but at the same time its effectiveness lasts for a longer period,” said Ugur Sahin, president of BioNTech.