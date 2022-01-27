Omicron infection can be seen in the eyes, experts say

A recent medical study suggests that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant can be attributed to how the latest COVID-19 mutation can enter the human body.

The study, conducted by Dr. Andrei Isaev, Director of the Russian Genetic Research Center, showed that “Omicron” can enter the body through the eyes.

According to the “Sada Al-Balad” news website, this is the reason behind the high transmission of the mutant, despite wearing face mask that covers the nose and mouth.

Isaev explained that the symptoms of Omicron infection include conjunctivitis, headache, and runny nose.

He pointed out that Omicron’s symptoms appear clearly in the eyes because it causes inflammation of the conjunctiva.

Other experts have earlier suggested the same observation, saying that Omicron causes itchy eyes in some people.

Infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, M.D., a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said: “Many respiratory viruses can also impact the conjunctiva of the eye.”

Tatevik Movsisyan, O.D., Chief of Advanced Ocular Care Service at The Ohio State University College of Optometry, said Omicron could impact the eyes and lead to symptoms like redness, irritation, and itching.

“With any virus, the body’s response is inflammation, which can cause redness and itching of the eyes,” she said.