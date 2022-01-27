11,489 drivers in Abu Dhabi get AED400 penalty over unclear plate number

Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) have slapped thousands of motorists with AED400 fine over unclear plate numbers.

ADP said some 11,489 drivers of light and heavy vehicles received traffic violation tickets for obscured number plates.

Most of the violators were lorry drivers who often use covers or stretch hoses around the plate number, obscuring part of it.

ADP urged motorists to ensure their plate numbers are visible to avoid getting fined.

It also noted that drivers caught tampering with a plate number will have their vehicle confiscated and pay a fine of AED50,000.