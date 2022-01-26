Latest News

UAE President issues new law on family business ownership

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a new family business ownership governance law that further strengthens the sector’s contribution to the economy and facilitates the transition to successive generations.

The new law aims to further enhance the family-owned business legislative ecosystem by adopting a more flexible and sustainable economic model.

The new family business ownership governance law empowers owners of family business to: prevent selling of shares or dividends to individuals or companies outside the family, and to require prior approval from family partners before a shareholder sells their respective equity stake to a non-family member.

Owners of family businesses can also issue family-owned shares with weighted voting rights and prevent the pledging of family-owned businesses as encumbered assets, to avoid expropriation.

The current law is not applicable to family-owned businesses where non-family members own more than 40 per cent of shares.

The provisions of this law are applied to family-owned businesses on an opt-in basis for owners or co-founders by submitting a request to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), which will issue the executive and administrative regulations of the new law from March 2022.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipino seaman 1

Marina offers seaman’s book to first-time seafarers free of charge

11 hours ago
Villar ABS CBN

Tycoon Manny Villar Jr. shocks media industry as he takes over ABS-CBN frequencies

12 hours ago
Marcos Boy Abunda

OFW Department an excellent solution but more local jobs needed – Marcos

12 hours ago
Mark Rivera Son of a Critch

Filipino Canadian makes his acting debut on CBC’s ‘Son of a Critch’

12 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button