Latest News

Marina offers seaman’s book to first-time seafarers free of charge

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

First-time seafarers will no longer have to pay for their seaman’s book from the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

This comes following Marina’s approval of the proposal to grant neophyte Filipino seafarers the seaman’s book for free, according to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Tugade made the announcement during President Rodrigo Duterte’s late Monday night briefing.

“‘Yung mga first-time na seamen na kukuha ng seamen’s book, ang halaga nito, P1,000 to P1,800, depende kung saan mo kukunin, libre na ho ‘yon dito sa termino niyo Mr. President,” said Tugade.

“Parang tulong sa mga seamen,” he added.

Marina will also offer a 50 percent discount for those who would renew their seaman’s book until December 2022.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

khalifa 1

UAE President issues new law on family business ownership

10 hours ago
Villar ABS CBN

Tycoon Manny Villar Jr. shocks media industry as he takes over ABS-CBN frequencies

12 hours ago
Marcos Boy Abunda

OFW Department an excellent solution but more local jobs needed – Marcos

12 hours ago
Mark Rivera Son of a Critch

Filipino Canadian makes his acting debut on CBC’s ‘Son of a Critch’

12 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button