Marina offers seaman’s book to first-time seafarers free of charge

First-time seafarers will no longer have to pay for their seaman’s book from the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

This comes following Marina’s approval of the proposal to grant neophyte Filipino seafarers the seaman’s book for free, according to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Tugade made the announcement during President Rodrigo Duterte’s late Monday night briefing.

“‘Yung mga first-time na seamen na kukuha ng seamen’s book, ang halaga nito, P1,000 to P1,800, depende kung saan mo kukunin, libre na ho ‘yon dito sa termino niyo Mr. President,” said Tugade.

“Parang tulong sa mga seamen,” he added.

Marina will also offer a 50 percent discount for those who would renew their seaman’s book until December 2022.