VPN downloads drop to 5.886 million in UAE in 2021

VPN downloads have dropped to 5.886 million in UAE in 2021 against 6.093 million in the previous year due to concerns over privacy among the users.

According to Atlas VPN data people in the UAE downloaded less number of virtual private networks (VPNs) apps in 2021 as compared to previous years but it was still the second-highest penetration of VPNs worldwide after Qatar.

As per the data, 5.886 million VPN apps were downloaded in 2021 as against 6.093 million in the previous year, with a penetration rate of 59.52 per cent as against 69.69 per cent penetration rate in Qatar.

Atlas VPN said, ” The UAE was the second country in terms of VPN adoption globally both in 2020 and 2021. The number of downloads remained rather constant between these two years. It might indicate that there is demand for VPN services in UAE, which is 6 million downloads per year. Considering the population of the country, this is a staggering amount.”

The drop in VPN downloads was attributed to people being more concerned about their privacy.

Many now use their devices for official work at home after the Covid-19 pandemic which might compromise the official data.

NordVPN said it is pretty difficult to download VPNs in the Gulf countries though the UAE doesn’t prohibit using a VPN for businesses, corporate institutions, and banks to securely access their networks.

However, its misuse is a serious offence and punishable with a fine of up to AED 2 million and imprisonment in the UAE.

