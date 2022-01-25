UAE tops development, economic indicators among 152 countries – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE always remains at the fore of global development, after revealing that the UAE ranked first in the world in over 152 development and economic indicators

In a tweet, His Highness said: “The UAE is first in the world when it comes to people’s confidence in its government. It is also the first in adapting to changes. The UAE is always the best.”

دولة الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في ١٥٢ مؤشراً تنموياً واقتصادياً .. دولة الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في ثقة الشعب بحكومته .. دولة الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في التكيف مع المتغيرات .. الإمارات أولاً …

الإمارات دائماً .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 24, 2022

His Highness also expressed his pride in the people’s great confidence in his government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the last meeting of the Council of Ministers in 2021, noted the thousands of teams that worked to ensure that the UAE remains as a model country for the world to emulate.

His Highness also praised the UAE’s economy, which is the most attractive to foreign investment regionally, the first globally in attracting talent, and the highest internationally in attracting tourists after the pandemic.