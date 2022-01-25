Russian study reveals key factor in Omicron COVID-19 variant spread

A recent medical study revealed the scientific reason behind the rapid spread of the latest Coronavirus mutant, “Omicron”.

The study, conducted by Dr. Andrei Isaev, Director of the Russian Genetic Research Center, showed that “Omicron” has the ability to transmit between humans through the eye.

In his study, Dr. Isaev pointed out that airborne particles that seep through the eyes is one of the probable reasons behind the fast transmission of the virus despite wearing strict mask-wearing protocols.

Dr. Isaev also explained that it is common for Coronavirus particles to be transmitted airborne through the mouth and nose.

He added the common symptoms of Omicron include conjunctivitis, headache and runny nose.

The study likewise pointed out that there are many cases of patients who were infected with the “delta” mutant during the month of October 2021, and were infected anew during January 2022. Dr. Isaev hypothesized that that these cases are mostly infections with “Omicron”.

He stated that Omicron’s symptoms appear clearly in the eyes. The virus casts a shadow on the conjunctiva of the eyes and causes inflammation, stressing that the redness of the eyes may be considered evidence of infection with the new coronavirus variant.