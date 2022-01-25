PH detects 145 fresh COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said 145 new COVID-19 cases were detected among Filipinos.

The cases were found in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Middle East, and Africa over the previous week in 106 countries and territories all over the world.

In its official page on Facebook, the DFA said there were also 39 new recoveries and no new fatalities and to date there were 24,518 total confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos, 8,580 are undergoing treatment, 14,480 have recovered or were discharged, and 1,458 died.

In 29 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific Region, it said there were 1,828 individuals currently undergoing treatment, 4,519 recovered or discharged, and 135 deaths and in

40 countries in the Middle East and Africa, it said there are 5,668 undergoing treatment, 6,710 recovered or discharged, and 929 deaths while as in Europe’s 23 countries, there are 959 active cases, 2,564 recovered or discharged, and 130 deaths.

Also, there are 125 Filipinos under treatment, 687 recovered or discharged, and 264 deaths in 14 countries or territories in the Americas.