OFW recognized for rescuing two workers from industrial water tank accident in Dubai

Richard Estebat (center) receives his certificate of appreciation from Transguard together with fellow rescuers Muhammed Zubair (2nd from left) and Muhammad Iftikhar (2nd from right).

An OFW who works as a security guard in Dubai was recognized for his bravery and sense of urgency as he together with two of his fellow security officers rescued two workers in Dubai from an industrial water tank.

Richard Estebat from the Philippines, together with Muhammed Zubair and Muhammad Iftikhar from Pakistan, freed the two men from the tank in time for them to receive urgent medical treatment.

“We helped the two people there because as a security [guard] we need to secure the lives of people, so we just did our best,” said Estebat.

Authorities said three security guards saved two workers in Dubai after they were found in a semi-conscious state in an industrial water tank.

The incident happened at a tourist attraction in Dubai as the workers were investigating the source of a strange smell coming from the empty tank.

The trio called for medical assistance before Estebat and Iftikhar entered the large water tank, wearing masks, to rescue them.

“Because there [were] human beings in the tank, I felt that if I didn’t go inside they could die within minutes,” said Iftikhar, adding, “I wore two masks and went in the tank and with Richard’s help I got them out.”

