Marcos reveals he snubbed Soho interview as she is ‘Anti-Marcos’

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a presidential candidate and former senator, claimed on Monday that he turned down an interview with veteran journalist Jessica Soho because she is “anti-Marcos.”

Marcos stated his conclusion that Soho is “biased” is based on his previous dealings with the journalist and the experiences of other Marcos family members.

“Pinagbabasehan ko lang yung karanasan ko, ‘yung experience ko in the last few years, hindi lang ako, pati na ‘yung kapatid ko, pati na basta may kinalaman sa Marcos, talagang may bias talaga, ang pakiramdam ko,” said Marcos in his live interview at One News PH.

RELATED STORY: GMA releases official statement on BongBong Marcos’ decision to decline ‘The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews”

Marcos’ camp had stated that Marcos skipped the interview because Soho was prejudiced against his family and that he would rather talk directly to people on platforms of his choosing. Marcos immediately replied, “anti-Marcos,” when asked how he deems if a person is biased or not.

The presidential aspirant indicated that instead of asking about human rights atrocities and robbery of the nation’s wealth under his father’s rule, he would rather tackle real concerns in the country such as unemployment and the COVID-19 dilemma and how he wants to fix them.

“Kung ganun na naman ang magiging usapan, wala nang silbi ‘yun kasi di naman magbabago ‘yung opinion ko, talagang mukhang maliwanag na hindi magbabago yung opinion niya, so hindi namin mapapag-usapan ‘yung para sa ‘kin ‘yung importanteng pag-usapan,” he said.

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1544470/marcos-insists-jessica-soho-is-biased-as-she-is-anti-marcos#ixzz7IxUeY0N6

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook