KNOW THE LAW: AED 4M fine, minimum 10 years of jail time for sharing videos of terrorism in UAE

UAE residents have been warned anew not to share or post videos of terror attacks on social media. An expert warned that doing so would levy a fine of up to AED 4 million dirhams with a minimum of 10 years of jail time for promoting acts of terrorism in the country.

Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif stressed that the UAE is a country of love and tolerance and its religion is a religion of moderation and coexistence, so there is no space for any fanaticism or extremism of any kind, whether intellectual or ideological, or even because of gender or language.

Al-Sharif, in the latest episode of “Emirates Today” newspaper, stated that according to the law, sharing data on a computer network or information technology means for the benefit of a terrorist group, group, association, organization, or illegal body for a terrorist purpose is prohibited in the country. He stated that the penalty for such acts will be imprisonment for a period of no less than 10 years and not more than 25 years and a fine ranging between two to four million dirhams.

Al-Sharif stressed that these acts are crimes against state security, security and social peace in the country, so there are other consequential penalties such as confiscating the tools of crime, ordering the convict to be placed under electronic surveillance or depriving him of using any information network, and closing the website where the violation occurred. Individuals found guilty of graver misconduct will also face a more severe penalty.

He added that the UAE has, during the past decade, witnessed these extremist groups infiltrate the minds of young people and spreading destructive ideas through suspicious sites.

He stressed that the state provides all channels of enlightenment and sound thought, and regulates the establishment of associations according to laws that guarantee their oversight and the safety of their goals and purposes without discrimination based on religion, gender, or language.