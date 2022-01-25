Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fujairah Court imposes AED 50,000 fine for possessing an unlicensed firearm

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Fujairah Misdemeanors Court has imposed a fine of AED 50,000 on an Emirati man for possessing an unlicensed firearm.

The man was fined for possessing an unlicensed pistol that was used as a murder weapon.

RELATED STORY: TikTok creator faces 6 month jail, Dh5,000 fine for fake gunshot, screaming video

Fujairah authorities fined the 36-year-old Emirati man for possessing a firearm without a license.

Police discovered that the Emirati owned the weapon that was stolen by an Asian and committed the murder of another Emirati in July 2021.

A young man of Asian nationality broke into the house at night when it was empty, stole the weapon and other valuables and the Criminal Investigation.

READ ON: Policeman shoots birthday celebrant after CR argument in Laguna

Fujairah Police arrested the 31-year-old Chinese man on July 20, 2021, who was involved in the murder of a citizen in his thirties.

The perpetrator was arrested within 48 hours of the crime and in possession of stolen items and the Chinese confessed to his crime.

The offender shot the victim with the unlicensed pistol stolen from the house of the Emirati.

