Filipino teachers lose Php 205,000 in savings due to phishing scam

Several Filipino teachers have become victims of a phishing scam and lost their savings amounting to over Php 205,000.

William Montecalvo, a teacher from San Bartolome High School in Quezon City, received 13 one-time password text messages from Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) around midnight on Nov. 3, 2021 and on checking his iAccess account, an alternative banking channel used for fund transfer and updating of contact information, Montecalvo found out that his savings had been nearly wiped out.

There was a balance of only P800 from P121,000 the last time he checked.

Crisanto Cruz, a teacher at Amaya School of Home Industries in Cavite province, experienced the same problem and on Dec. 30, 2021, a total of P84,815 was stolen from his Landbank account. P50,025 was transferred to a GCash account while P34,379 went to another bank account.

Cruz said he received three messages from Landbank providing an OTP, but was surprised since he was not using his computer during that time and upon checking his balance through his phone, his savings were gone.

Montecalvo and Cruz are just two of many teachers who have been victimized by bank cybercriminals and according to Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) chair Benjo Basas, there are 11 teachers with similar cases so far.