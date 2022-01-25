Duterte to reveal ‘most corrupt’ presidential aspirant in due time

President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to name the “most corrupt” presidential aspirant in the 2022 national elections.

In a taped speech that was aired on Tuesday, Duterte said: “I will personally name the candidates and maybe what’s wrong with them na kailangan malaman ng tao because you are electing a president, sino ‘yong pinaka-corrupt na kandidato.”

“Hindi ako namumulitika. I am talking to you as your president. There are things you must know,” he said.

Speaking about the “corrupt” presidential aspirant that he wants to name, he said: “Akala ng mga tao, malinis… ‘yung mga nag transact ng business sa kanya, pati mga Chinese, masyadong corrupt raw.”

Duterte also cited another presidential aspirant who he asserts lacks knowledge and experience to lead the country.

He said: “Meron dito hopelessly, I think, hindi dapat mag-presidente kasi medyo kulang talaga, kulang na kulang.

“Everyday may sasabihin siya na mali o maski the fundamentals of what a person na gustong mag-Presidente dapat.”