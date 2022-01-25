Dubai sets world record with only 1.43 minutes of electricity lost in 2021

Dubai has achieved a world record with only 1.43 minutes of electricity lost in 2021.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it has achieved a new world record in electricity customer minutes lost (CML) per year with Dubai recording 1.43 minutes per customer in 2021 compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

DEWA has adopted the latest global technologies in energy generation, transmission and distribution.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa said they continuously work to enhance the capacity and efficiency of transmission and distribution networks to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of reliability, availability, efficiency, and sustainability “to meet the growing demand for energy and water in Dubai.”

“We are proud that Dewa is part of the UAE’s global achievements. Recording the lowest electricity CML of 1.43 minutes per year shows that we are moving steadily to achieving the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world,” added Al Tayer.

Dewa’s smart grid is a critical component of its strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure contains ten programmes to be completed over the short, medium and long-term by 2035. These include Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Infrastructure, Transmission Automation, System Integration, Telecommunications, Big Data and Analytics, and Security.