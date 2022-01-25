Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai sets world record with only 1.43 minutes of electricity lost in 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Dubai has achieved a world record with only 1.43 minutes of electricity lost in 2021.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it has achieved a new world record in electricity customer minutes lost (CML) per year with Dubai recording 1.43 minutes per customer in 2021 compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union.

RELATED STORY: DEWA now world’s first government utility to provide Arabic services on Amazon’s Alexa

DEWA has adopted the latest global technologies in energy generation, transmission and distribution.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa said they continuously work to enhance the capacity and efficiency of transmission and distribution networks to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of reliability, availability, efficiency, and sustainability “to meet the growing demand for energy and water in Dubai.”

READ ON: DEWA opens over 300 green charger stations for electric vehicle users

“We are proud that Dewa is part of the UAE’s global achievements. Recording the lowest electricity CML of 1.43 minutes per year shows that we are moving steadily to achieving the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world,” added Al Tayer.

Dewa’s smart grid is a critical component of its strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure contains ten programmes to be completed over the short, medium and long-term by 2035. These include Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Infrastructure, Transmission Automation, System Integration, Telecommunications, Big Data and Analytics, and Security.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 959826934 1

KNOW THE LAW: AED 4M fine, minimum 10 years of jail time for sharing videos of terrorism in UAE

5 hours ago
Live BBQ Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah

Top 5 camping sites in the UAE for a unique experience in the middle of nature

5 hours ago
Omicron generic COVID 19 coronavirus 2

Russian study reveals key factor in Omicron COVID-19 variant spread

5 hours ago
mbr mohammed bin rashid wam

UAE tops development, economic indicators among 152 countries – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button