Dubai launches new 4×4 desert ambulance equipped with WiFi, live camera

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A first-of-its-kind WiFi-equipped desert ambulance has been launched in Dubai.

The ambulance was launched at Arab Health 2022 and the vehicle can carry seven patients at a time and is also equipped with WiFi and live camera.

RELATED STORY: Dubai ambulances can now warn erring motorists through car radio messages

Eng Mohamad Mawed, sales director local (vehicles division) NAFFCO, said getting an ambulance to the accident spot is challenging when they occur in the desert.

The vehicle is equipped with WiFi and live camera to relay the patient’s condition in advance to a hospital and is fitted with “latest medical equipment and designed with the latest technology and software and, built with environment-friendly material that is anti-rust, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal and which can be disinfected or cleaned easily.”

“It can go to the desert or mountains where normal ambulances find it difficult to access which can sometimes lead to critical time being wasted,” added Mawed.

