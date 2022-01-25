Anthony Taberna slams ‘biased’ remarks following Soho presidential interview

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s absence from GMA’s “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews” special prompted broadcaster Anthony Taberna to express his thoughts on the presidential bet.

Taberna said he understood BBM’s camp’s refusal to accommodate the interview request since it would jeopardize the presidential candidate’s polling lead over his opponents.

“Kung ikaw ba naman si BBM pupunta ka sa lugar na kung saan lalapain ka ng ma leon, sige nga? Common sense lang ‘yun, common sense! Lamang na lamang ka. Madadagdagan ba 60% mo? Malamang maubos ka d’un, papainan ka lang d’un. Itra-trap ka. Kukuhanan ka ng soundbyte. Pasasagutin ka in 30 seconds na hindi mo pa nabubuo sa isip mo ‘yung sagot, ubos na ‘yung oras. Itratrap ka na d’un, sasabihin tanga ka, hindi ka marunong sumagot,” said Taberna.

However, Taberna also added that using the accusation that Soho was “biased” as a reason to avoid the interview is not acceptable.

“Okay naman sana pero tingin ko ‘di tamang katwiran ‘yung biased si Jessica Soho. Wala sa hulog ‘yung pangangatwiran na ‘yun. Sabihin n’yo na lang na ayaw n’yong magpa-interview, tapos!” said Taberna.

He asked that presidential candidates who decline media interviews be treated with respect.

Taberna used the late actor Fernando Poe Jr. as an example, claiming that he had never attended a presidential forum and that even Vice President Leni Robredo has yet to respond to their request for an interview on his DZRH radio show.

“Sa dami ng mga media entity ngayon na gustong ma-interview ang mga presidential candidate, ‘wag n’yong asahan na mapupuntahan lahat.”

DZRH had been attempting to contact Robredo for an interview, according to Taberna, but they didn’t mind if the VP’s office had not yet responded to their demands.

As of posting time, Robredo had already confirmed her appearance to DZRH’s interview invitation on Facebook.