Two OFWs under investigation after presenting fake quarantine certificate to evade isolation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Two returning overseas Filipino workers are set to face charges for violating their quarantine protocol for presenting a fake quarantine certificate.

Dr Robert Salvador, Bureau of Quarantine deputy director, said the bureau has already filed charges against 2 OFWs for breaking quarantine including Gwyneth Chua, who infected about 15 people after skipping isolation during the holidays and is now in the process of filing charges against 2 more OFWs. “Nagbreak ng protocol at nandaya ng quarantine certificate,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Another quarantine violator skips protocols, gets home massage

The number of returning overseas Filipino workers testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased  from a high of 400 COVID-positive OFWs daily in December to 250 COVID-positive OFWs last January 22 with over  3,000 overseas Filipino arriving daily in the country.

“Mula po noong 2nd week of December, tumaas talaga po ang bilang ng mga nagpa-positive na mga kababayan natin na bumalik sa Pilipinas. Umakyat po ito ng more than 400 noong December, ayun po nagstart noong Saturday first time kami nakakuha ng 250 na nagpositive. Sana tuloy tuloy na bumaba ang trend natin starting noong Saturday bumaba ang bilang natin,” Salvador said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

