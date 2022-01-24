Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 29th anniversary

Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas marked their 29th anniversary.

On Instagram, Reyes marked their 29th year of being a couple and also celebrated their 18 years of marriage. The duo got married in January 2004.

“From the first pic, 29 years ago, to the last photo. Almost 3 decades!! Yes, it’s possible! It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t perfect but our faith made us stronger, holding on to what we have that is beautiful and rare.Happy Anniversary bebe,” Reyes said.

“Bebe, minsan lang ‘to.. before the day ends just want to say luv u sooo much ..salamat sa lahat ..bukas bagong buhay na,” Roxas wrote.

They met when they became co-stars in the classic ABS-CBN soap opera “Mara Clara” and in 2018, the two reaffirmed their wedding vows in front of family and friends, including their “Mara Clara” co-star Judy Ann Santos.