Bongbong Marcos to decline publicizing his SALN due to political attacks

Presidential candidate and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared on Monday that if he wins the elections in May 2022, he will not make his statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) public, — particularly if it would only be used for political attacks.

“Depends on what the purposes are for making them public. If that purpose is going to be for political attack then why would we want to do that?” said Marcos during a forum with the ALC media group.

In the report from the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Marcos was also questioned if he would order the Office of the Ombudsman to lift its limits on who can seek a government official’s SALN.

The only time an official’s SALN should be revealed, according to Marcos, is when a lawsuit is filed, but he stressed that this should be available only to the court and not to the public.

“Lahat ng politiko may kalaban eh. Makakahanap ‘yan, gagawan ng issue ‘yan kahit na walang issue,” he said.

“I think we have to be more protective. If it is going to be used to victimize the person through their SALN, then I don’t see why you would do that,” Marcos added.

