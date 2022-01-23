Now grilling: Philippines Food Festival warms up UAE’s winter chill with authentic Filipino ‘Inihaw’

The Philippines warms up the UAE’s winter chill with the culinary delight of authentic Filipino ‘Inihaw’ to be served hot off the grill of the second leg of the Philippines Food Festival at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel from January 22 to February 2 – one of the highlights of the Philippines participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Deeply rooted as part of the Philippine culinary tradition, the famous ‘Inihaw’ is a unique version of spit-roasted barbecue dish with a variety of spins across the entire archipelago, including sinugba and Inasal.

Owing its popularity among Filipinos as a backyard staple, Inihaw stalls have spawned abundantly in almost every corner of the streets. The dish is made from a skewered selection of meat or seafood set over a charcoal grill, burrowing a smoky flavour deep into the flesh with a distinct half-charred look.

In the fortnight grand culinary fare at Nomad Restaurant located at the Duck Pond Area of Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, guests will relish a Filipino buffet station and live grill station featuring savoury Inihaw dishes on weekends. The warm comfort of the cuisine’s distinctive flavour, served in a new light and twist, will also be offered in a Filipino-themed set menu during weekdays.

The Philippines Food Festival, dubbed as the country’s grandest and longest-running Filipino food festival in the UAE, was conceived to highlight the most delectable Filipino dishes and products among the UAE’s diverse community of expats.

Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) Assistant Secretary and Philippines @ Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos said the second phase of the event builds on the success of the inaugural Philippines Food Festival at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

“We are delighted to have witnessed a strong interest among the UAE’s expat community wanting to sample every delicious nibble of our very own Filipino food in this unique culinary fare. Philippine cuisines are worth trying because they blend the country’s different waves of influences within our deep history that spans 4,000 years. It is our earnest hope to take more visitors on the ongoing journey of the Philippines Food Festival in the UAE,” said Gaetos.

Maria Anthonette C. Velasco-Allones, Chief Operating Officer of the Philippines’ Tourism Promotions Board noted that the UAE’s strategic position as a premier global tourism and business hub will help further promote the country’s most delicious dishes in the international arena.

“With the influx of visitors from across the globe at Expo 2020 Dubai, which the Philippines currently takes part with its very own ‘Bangkóta’ Pavilion, it makes the UAE the perfect place for us to showcase our thriving culinary scene and the best of what our heirloom kitchens back home can offer to the UAE and the world over,” said Velasco-Allones.

Andy Cuthbert, General Manager at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel conveyed their honour to have been chosen as one of the hosts of this culinary extravaganza.

“We are greatly honoured to host the second leg of the Philippines Food Festival’s culinary journey to Dubai’s bustling Creekside area, which also witnessed a remarkable growth in the pages of UAE’s history. We are proud to serve the best flavours and aroma of Philippine kitchens to the UAE and on the world stage,” said Cuthbert.

The Philippines Food Festival has partnered with three hotels in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi to highlight Filipino dishes either as part of their buffet offering or in a set menu. It has also tapped leading supermarkets and grocery stores across the emirates to feature ingredients and products shipped all the way from the Philippines.

The Mangrove Café located at the Bangkóta Philippines Pavilion inside the Expo 2020 Dubai continues to engage Expo visitors through a series of special activities that explore the distinct flavours of the Philippines.