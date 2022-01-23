Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No quarantine for healthcare workers in UAE if they come in contact with COVID positive patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Healthcare workers in Dubai will be exempted from quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-positive patients.

Apart from Dubai, a similar mandate has also been issued for healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi.

RELATED STORY: COVID-positive individuals allowed to donate blood after 10 days of being asymptomatic – SEHA

Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA) said in a circular that the decision has been made in line with the directives from the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

The healthcare employees can avoid quarantine if they are free of any symptoms. In addition, they are required to have taken both shots of their COVID-19 vaccine, as well as their booster dose. The quarantine exemption among health workers also apply to those who have had two doses and had infected and fully recovered from COVID-19.

READ ON: Over 300 Filipinos test positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Philippines every day – BOQ

Healthcare workers should’ve taken the primary series of vaccinations provided they are not exceeding the limited period for booster since the second dose.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Abunda Presidential Interviews

Boy Abunda hosts comeback show with five PH presidential aspirants

4 hours ago
sara duterte

Sara Duterte’s idea of mandatory military service for Filipinos draws mixed reaction

4 hours ago
Alcoba

Filipina impresses judges in blind auditions, secures spot The Voice Belgium

4 hours ago
Omicron generic COVID 19 coronavirus

COVID-19 spreads faster through Omicron sub-variant, say scientists

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button