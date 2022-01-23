No quarantine for healthcare workers in UAE if they come in contact with COVID positive patients

Healthcare workers in Dubai will be exempted from quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-positive patients.

Apart from Dubai, a similar mandate has also been issued for healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA) said in a circular that the decision has been made in line with the directives from the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

The healthcare employees can avoid quarantine if they are free of any symptoms. In addition, they are required to have taken both shots of their COVID-19 vaccine, as well as their booster dose. The quarantine exemption among health workers also apply to those who have had two doses and had infected and fully recovered from COVID-19.

Healthcare workers should’ve taken the primary series of vaccinations provided they are not exceeding the limited period for booster since the second dose.