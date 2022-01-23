COVID-19 spreads faster through Omicron sub-variant, say scientists

Scientists have said that COVID-19 spreads faster through the Omicron sub-variant.

Data suggests that the new variant, dubbed BA.2, could spread relatively quickly.

RELATED STORY: Omicron won’t affect visitor numbers, says top Expo 2020 official

Scientists are keeping a close watch on a recently-discovered sub-variant of the Omicron to determine how its emergence could affect future pandemic spread.

British health authorities have identified hundreds of cases of the latest version, dubbed BA.2, while international data suggests it could spread relatively quickly.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) identified over 400 cases in Britain in the first ten days of this month and has indicated the latest variant has been detected in some 40 other countries.

READ ON: PH warns Omicron COVID-19 cases might double this February 2022

Most recent cases in some nations including India, Denmark, and Sweden.

French epidemiologist Antoine Flahault said, “What surprised us is the rapidity with which this sub-variant, which has been circulating to a great extent in Asia, has taken hold in Denmark.”