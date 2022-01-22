UAE residents will get three-long weekends in 2022

UAE residents will get a chance to enjoy three long weekends in the year 2022, which will allow them to spend quality time with their families and friends within and outside the UAE.

The breaks will be on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha and the UAE’s Commemoration Day and the National Day and come along with the new weekend, which came into effect this month.

From January 1, 2022, the UAE moved its workweek from Sunday-Thursday to Monday till mid-Friday.

In the UAE, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2 and end on May 1 and Eid Al Fitr will begin on Monday, May 2, 2022. The UAE has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawal 3 which will give residents a five-day break from Saturday, April 30, to Wednesday, May 4 and this will be the longest break for the UAE employees of the year.

If the holy month of Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will get a four-day break (Saturday, April 30, till Tuesday, May 3) and based on the astronomical calculations, the next four-day-long break will fall during Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha from Zul Hijjah 9 to 12.

Those in public and private sectors will enjoy four-day leave from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11, but residents are likely to lose their next two holidays of Islamic New Year and Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) Birthday which fall on Saturday, July 30, and Saturday, October 8, respectively.

A four-day-long break will be observed on the occasion of Commemoration Day and the National Day from Thursday, December 1, till Sunday, December 4, 2022.