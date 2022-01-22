Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 300 Filipinos test positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Philippines every day – BOQ

More than 300 Filipinos are testing positive for COVID-19 each day on their arrival to Philippine.

Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) Deputy Director Roberto Salvador Jr. said that this is 10 percent of the around 3,000 arrivals to the country per day.

“Tumatanggap ang BOQ ng [positive] result ng RT-PCR ng mga galing sa ibang bansa ng at least 300 per day. Ganun kadami ang sineserbisyuhan ng BOQ every day,” he said.

(The BOQ receives at least 300 [positive] RT-PCR test results from arriving travelers per day. That’s how many the BOQ is rendering services for per day.)

“Sa ngayon po ang average natin per day na arrivals, ‘yung capacity natin, is 3,000. Ang nagpopositive every day is close to 300, so approximately, 10 percent to 14 percent ang nagpopositive sa arrivals nating mga Pilipino,” he added.

(Our current average of arrivals is currently 3,000. Close to 300 test positive per day. So approximately 10 to 14 percent of arriving Filipinos test positive.)

