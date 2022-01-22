Man told to pay AED 30,000 for road mishap injuries, damages in Abu Dhabi

An Abu Dhabi Court has ordered a man to pay AED 30,000 for leaving another one wounded in a road mishap.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court ordered payment of compensation for the financial and moral harms person sustained after the former hit him with his car, causing him bruises in the right leg, right shoulder and right hand.

RELATED STORY: UAE authorities warn of taking photos and videos at accident sites

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit in which he asked the court to obligate the defendant to pay him and settle the legal expenses and lawyer’s fees.

In his lawsuit, the victim pointed out that the defendant hit him with his car and insulted him, adding that the defendant was convicted of this under penal provisions.