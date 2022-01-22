Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Etihad Rail releases images of UAE’s new passenger trains

Etihad Rail has released images of UAE’s new passenger trains.

The images showed striking silver and grey carriages for service that will redefine public transport in the region.

Etihad Rail’s trains also highlighted the striking silver and grey carriages for service that will redefine public transport in the region.

The images also showed silver and grey carriages emblazoned with the red Etihad Rail logo set against the backdrop of the UAE’s cities, mountains and deserts.

They offer the first detailed look of what awaits people once they step inside the sleek and modern interiors and the passenger trains will travel at speeds up to 200kph and can carry about 400 people, linking 11 cities and areas across the UAE from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the north.

