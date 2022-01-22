GMA releases official statement on BongBong Marcos’ decision to decline ‘The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews”

Former senator and aspiring presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos was the sole candidate that declined the interview for GMA Network’s upcoming “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews” which is set to air on January 22, 2022.

Marcos’ spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez stated that their camp anticipated that all of the questions will merely focus on the ‘negativity’ which the Uniteam distances themselves from.

“We believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike,” said Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez in a statement.

GMA Network, in its statement, highlighted that the questions asked for all presidential aspirants were difficult as is required by the highest position in the country.

“In this must-see special, Ms. Soho boldly asks the presidential aspirants the questions that need to be asked – their intentions behind running for the position, the controversies thrown at them, their stand on pressing issues, and their concrete plans should they be elected. The questions are tough because the job of the presidency is tough.”

RELATED STORY: Marcos Jr.’s camp raises worries over alleged hacking of Comelec server

Here is GMA’s full statement as follows:

“GMA Network takes exception to the statement of the camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. that Kapuso news pillar Jessica Soho is supposedly biased against the Marcoses, the reason for the presidential candidate to decline participation on “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews.”

“Throughout her career, Ms. Soho has consistently been named the most trusted media personality in the Philippines by both local and foreign organizations, a testament to her embodying the GMA News and Public Affairs ethos: “Walang Kinikilingan, Walang Pinoprotektahan, Serbisyong Totoo Lamang.”

“This same ethos has guided Ms. Soho and the whole GMA News and Public Affairs organization, which is the most trusted media organization in the Philippines, according to the University of Oxford/Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Marcos has chosen to decline the invitation extended by the network to participate in “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews,” even as four other aspirants — Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo — have chosen to participate and take the opportunity to explain their advocacies to the public.

“In this must-see special, Ms. Soho boldly asks the presidential aspirants the questions that need to be asked – their intentions behind running for the position, the controversies thrown at them, their stand on pressing issues and their concrete plans should they be elected. The questions are tough because the job of the presidency is tough.

“We believe that this is an important exercise to inform the public about the candidates seeking their votes in Eleksyon 2022, to help them make the best, most informed choice on their ballots.”

READ ON: Marcos-Duterte tandem leads Pulse Asia’s December 2021 election poll

Preconceived judgement

Marcos’ camp alleged that the show’s host, Jessica Soho is biased against the Marcoses in general.

It also went on to highlight that one of the other reasons why they skipped the GMA Network interview was because the network had allegedly shown instances of bias against their candidate and his family.

“These and other equally important aspects of an aspirant’s preparedness to lead, ability to govern and capability to be president cannot be tested by his mere appearance on a show that has been perceived by us and our supporters as having previously displayed a preconceived judgement against the Marcoses,” read the statement.

Here’s the full statement of the Marcos camp as follows:

“The reason why Bongbong Marcos decided not to join the Jessica Soho show is founded on our belief that the hostess of said popular talk show is biased against the Marcoses, and therefore, we believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike and will not subscribe as it hopes that the discourse in any forum about this coming elections must focus on how the aspiring

presidents will solve our country’s lingering problems caused by the Covid19 pandemic and what their plans are for our country to roll up from economic stagnation.

We believe, though, that this 2022 elections could be the most important elections in our lifetime where candidates like presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos should be expected to present what his programs and plans are for the country to move forward with his economic plans, vision on education and digital infrastructure, employment creation, ensuring food security through a robust agriculture, how to bring the cost of power more affordable and all the way to our national sovereignty.

These and other equally important aspects of an aspirant’s preparedness to lead, ability to govern and capability to be president cannot be tested by his mere appearance on a show that has been perceived by us and our supporters as having previously displayed a preconceived judgement against the Marcoses.

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos’ duty is to the Filipino people and not to a particular tv show or program host. We will continue with our way of communicating direct to the people in so many equally significant shows, platforms and forums where all the attendees are allowed to present their visions, plans and platforms freely, unfiltered and unhindered by any biases.”