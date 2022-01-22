Dubai remains as the world’s most popular destination for 2022: Trip Advisor

The US travel firm Tripadvisor’s first Travellers’ Choice Awards for Destinations rated Dubai as the most popular destination for 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai tweeted: “Dubai.. The best-rated destination in the world in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards.. Our home will always be yours.”

According to a 12-month study of traveller reviews and ratings over the period between Nov.1, 2020 and Oct.31, 2021, Dubai got the highest rank and was the most-favoured spot all around the world and also excelled the iconic city of London.

Last year, the UAE lifted the ban and eased the restrictions imposed by the authorities due to COVID-19 pandemic and since then the emirate of Dubai witnessed an increase in visitors’ numbers.

The flights to Dubai increased during the last quarter of 2021, enhanced by events, including Expo 2020 Dubai.

Justin Reid, Director of Media, Destinations and Travel at Tripadvisor said that despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic Dubai managed to attract visitors from all around the globe in 2021. It was ranked as the travellers’ favourite destination.