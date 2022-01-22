Abu Dhabi-based professor develops new Mars atlas

A professor at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has developed a new atlas of Mars.

The atlas is based on the UAE’s Hope Probe data.

Dr. Dimitra Atri, a research scientist at the NYUAD Centre for Space Science, said that the map aims to show how the Red Planet changes over time and across seasons and an interactive online version of the map will be released soon.

The initial version of the atlas includes findings from the Al Amal spacecraft delineating regions of the rocky planet in high resolution and it is a compilation of a number of detailed maps covering the entire planet. Made exclusively from the observation by the UAE’s Hope Probe mission, it will provide a synoptic view of the planet, “how it changes throughout the day and across seasons.”

Apart from the interactive online version, there are also more plans to upgrade the initial atlas and release new editions.

Till the last quarter of 2021, the Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe has approximately provided 110 gigabytes of data that have already been shared freely with scientific organizations around the world.